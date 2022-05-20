easyJet launches campaign that allows travel to Funchal from 15 euros

easyJet has just launched the promotional campaign for Spring 2023, with flights from Lisbon to Funchal from 18 euros and from Porto from 15 euros.

Customers have more options for booking a spring break, with thousands of flights available to 124 destinations across the easyJet network.

From Portugal, there are more than 2,000 flights scheduled for Spring 2023, which represents almost half a million seats to fly on easyJet.

Check out:

– Lisbon to Funchal from 18 euros and from Porto from 15 euros.

– Lisbon to Bordeaux from 20 euros

– Lisbon to Luxembourg from 22 euros

– Port to Palma de Mallorca from 26 euros

– Porto to Milan from 19 euros

– Faro to Amsterdam from 24 euros

– Faro to Geneva from 25 euros

– Faro to Paris from 22 euros

From Diário Notícias

