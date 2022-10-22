MEGAYACHT DOCKED THIS SATURDAY IN FUNCHAL

The ‘Nita K II’ docked this morning, in the Port of Funchal, for a supply and rest stop for the crew that will last 43 hours.

Coming from Gibraltar, this megayacht, which has 10 crew on board, was in the Adriatic Sea during the summer and is now on a repositioning trip to the Caribbean, as reported by APRAM – Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

It leaves at dawn on Monday, at 5:00 am, bound for West Palm Beach, Florida.

Built in 2004, this luxury mega yacht was refurbished in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...