The M1lhão set out again in Madeiran territory, more specifically in São Vicente.

The lucky winner, whose code was TRF 18740 in draw n.º 042/2022, will now receive one million euros.

It should be remembered that this is the second time this month that the prize has crowed again in Madeira, given that on October 7 M1lhão also came out to a Madeiran gambler.

From Jornal Madeira

