The Levada do Rei (Quebradas-Ribeiro Bonito), in São Jorge, is already passable. The route was the target of an intervention after the December rains that caused landslides, causing destruction in the levada.

However, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) warns “of the possibility of sections of the pedestrian path that present the floor muddy or even flooded, therefore users must take the necessary precautions when walking.

From Diário Notícias

This is one of the most beautiful Levada, and a nice flat walk, it does get very wet and muddy in sections, so good shoes or boots are needed. Take a nice packed lunch to enjoy at the end of the Levada, and this is where you will get a lot of nice photos. The walk in total will take 2.5-3 hours.