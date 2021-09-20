Art Exhibition: The Nature of Madeira – Nicholas Martin

Venue: Palácio de São Lourenço; free admission

Nicholas Martin, a resident of Madeira for some 30 years, is exhibiting a number of his landscape paintings of the island at the Palácio de São Lourenço (which is located close to the Ritz and the Municipal Gardens, entrance on Av. Zarco).

In his oil paintings, mainly applied with a palette knife, Nicholas has captured the essence of Madeira’s different landscapes and seascapes as seen from a number of familiar vantage points, such as Porto Moniz, Seixal, São Lourenço and the peaks.

Come and appreciate his work at a free exhibition, with entrance available between 10.00 -11.00hrs and 15.00 – 16.00hrs Tuesday 21st through Friday 24th September (Friday is morning only).

After the exhibition the paintings will be available to purchase (on application), with 50% of the proceeds being donated to the Protective Association of the Poor, a Madeiran institution which supports the most deprived.

Thanks to David Thomas for sending me this.

I hope many of you can go along and enjoy it. 😊😊😊