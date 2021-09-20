The Cumbre Vieja volcano, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, erupted yesterday and more than 1,500 earthquakes have already been recorded since.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the most likely effects of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, in Madeira, are associated with the transport of volcanic ash and other chemical compounds, namely CO2 and SO2.

The forecast for the coming days points to a dominant wind from the north quadrant, so the predicted impact for the Madeiran archipelago should not correspond to a critical situation. The I PMA will continue to monitor the situation, in close liaison with its counterparts in Spain, in particular with regard to impacts on Madeira and Porto Santo, including with regard to aeronautical meteorology.

From Diário Notícias