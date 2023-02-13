Fire at Estalagem do Mar mobilizes firefighters

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A fire broke out a few moments ago at Estalagem do Mar, in São Vicente.

Information is scarce. It is known that the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz are fighting the flames.

From Diário Notícias

