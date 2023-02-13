Fog cancelled 16 flights and diverted another 23

As a consequence of the poor visibility caused by the mist that hangs over the Region, until 5 pm this Monday, February 13th, 16 flights were canceled, between arrivals and departures, and another 23 movements scheduled to Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo were reported as diverged.

At the last hour (16:50) a Transavia plane from Paris landed. It was the second aircraft to land this afternoon in Madeira, after a TAP flight from Lisbon landed at 14:32. During the morning, the first seven flights to arrive in Madeira also found conditions to approach and land in Santa Cruz.

Today’s schedule includes (were) 52 arrivals at Madeira International Airport.

