Madeira and RFM challenge the listeners of that radio station to recreate the Region’s new logo.

The challenge, entitled ‘RFM Logo Trip Madeira’, started today and runs for two weeks.

What to do?

1. Gather seven friends – the number of letters in the word Madeira – and create a super original human logo with the word Madeira;

2. Then take a picture;

3. Post on Facebook or Instagram with #RFMLOGOTRIPMADEIRA.

The most original human logo wins a trip to Madeira for seven people.

The regulation can be consulted here

