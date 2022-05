São Vicente is dressed in color during the Flower Festival, with floral ornamentations in the three parishes, Boaventura, Ponta Delgada and São Vicente.

The City Council, together with the Parish Councils, Casas do Povo and the 1st cycle schools of the Municipality of São Vicente joined the Flower Festival, with floral sculptures to be visited and admired between the 9th and 22nd of May. 2022, in Calhau, in São Vicente and in the center of the parishes of Ponta Delgada and Boaventura.

From Diário Notícias

