Funchal reaches 29.5ºC on this hottest day of the year in Madeira

Today is the hottest day of the year in Madeira, particularly on the south coast and especially in Funchal, where (until 17:00) the extreme maximum temperature reached 29.5ºC (15:40).

Also very significant were the maximum temperatures recorded at Monte (28.5ºC) and Quinta Grande (28.3ºC).

Machico Beach which I passed today was also very busy with tourists and locals enjoying the warm sunshine.

Hot weather prevailed on the south coast of Madeira, and was felt from the sea to the mountains, with the maximum temperature in Pico do Areeiro exceeding 20ºC, reaching 20.6ºC in the last hour.

Also noteworthy is Porto Santo, which today warmed up to 26.7ºC

