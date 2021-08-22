  • Home
Thanks to Alison for sending me this, and I hope it helps many of you.
Following the recent expansion of the Savoy Signature Group and the imminent reopening of the Royal Savoy, a new group has been set up to promote owners’ interests and to help with owners’ concerns.  The group is currently communicating on WhatsApp and a group email address has been set up.  On Wednesday the group held its first Zoom meeting.
If you would like to join us please send an email to royalsavoymember@hotmail.com.  You will need to provide your name, mobile telephone number if you wish to join the WhatsApp group, week number(s) and apartment number(s).  Please feel free to let other owners know, the more the merrier!  All information will be held privately by one group member, complying with UK data protection law, and will never be shared with anyone inside or outside the group.
The first issue we will be addressing is the demand for additional money to pay for the recent refurbishments.  Other subjects discussed at the Zoom meeting were Safeaway charges, access to the RS pools by other hotels in the group, and the reduced amount of wine and snacks at the Tuesday cocktail parties.
If you decide to join us please do share our email address with anyone you meet while on holiday at the Royal Savoy.
Looking forward to meeting you.
A big thank you to Tobi for including this message in his online news.

Tobi Hughes

13 Responses

  1. P Reply

    OMG ‘demand for additional money to cover the refurbishments’, what an absolute disgrace!
    The amount of money already charged in maintenance per week is extortionate enough without the Savoy going cap in hand to it’s members yet again.

  2. Gary Reply

    What a shock for club members to have to pay for the refurbishments. As if the maintenance charges are not enough at 500 to 600 euros a week. What a cheek by the Royal Savoy.

  4. Maggie B Reply

    We’re not happy either. Several of the RS furnishings in the apartments have needed repair and replacement for a long while but we didn’t expect that we’d be asked to pay up in addition to our already large maintenance fees.

  5. George Nabbs Reply

    All news to me,my first question is, have they the legal right to do this. My second, is if I refuse to pay are they legally able to let my weeks.

  6. George Nabbs Reply

    I note comments on this subject bought a very quick reaction yet the news of 52 new cases of Covid is still waiting the first.

  7. Jane Reply

    It’s shocking . When my parents were unable to travel anymore , I handed all their weeks from Savoy, Carlton and Miramar in . The service charges put off other family members wanting the weeks . Does anyone know how the old Recency Club owners were treated after the buy out ?

    • John Logan Reply

      I’m not sure the Regency was a buy out; I thought the Regency group failed and the Savoy group took over the property between the Savoy and the Palace. My understanding is the Regency owners were offered a special rate for buying in to the Palace, but not sure how special it was.

  9. Roger Firth Reply

    It is called Priorities in the eyes of The Savoy Group. .Fortunately, it does not involve us. We were accosted by a sales girl ??. to visit but declined as we prefer Cliff Bay to the Razzle and Dalzell of The Savoy. I do feel sorry for the people who are locked into this terrible situation.

  10. Jessica Reply

    I agree Anna. Wouldn’t trust the other lot further than I could throw them
    This is from personal experience I walked away from mine and still awaiting money back from funds I put down years ago before this lot took over

  11. John Logan Reply

    Thank you for publishing contact details for this group, and I have emailed them to join. Also emailed the Savoy group when they sent me details of proposed charges to ask where in contract it allows then to do this. My reading of contract is that only increase in service charge is by the Portuguese rate of inflation. Based on this I declined to pay charges they wished to impose for Madeira Safe service, and after some debate they eventually waived that charge.

  12. Sally-Anne Dean Reply

    We are also furious at the Management’s flagrant breach of contract in demanding that Members pay for the recent refurbishments and renovations.This will do significant damage to the reputation of the Savoy Signature Group and potentially the Madeiran timeshare industry. These charges are in addition to another recent demand for grossly over-priced “health services” which the majority of us neither want nor need, as well as a demand for extra “utility” charges (our contract states utility costs are included in our maintenance fees). These arbitrary demands for extra money over and above our contract obligations are extremely concerning. What further breaches of contract are they like to throw at us over the remaining 11 years of the lease? We really had believed that the “timeshare bully boys” had been driven out of this industry many years ago – how wrong we appear to be!!

