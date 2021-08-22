Thanks to Alison for sending me this, and I hope it helps many of you.

Following the recent expansion of the Savoy Signature Group and the imminent reopening of the Royal Savoy, a new group has been set up to promote owners’ interests and to help with owners’ concerns. The group is currently communicating on WhatsApp and a group email address has been set up. On Wednesday the group held its first Zoom meeting.

If you would like to join us please send an email to royalsavoymember@hotmail.com . You will need to provide your name, mobile telephone number if you wish to join the WhatsApp group, week number(s) and apartment number(s). Please feel free to let other owners know, the more the merrier! All information will be held privately by one group member, complying with UK data protection law, and will never be shared with anyone inside or outside the group.

The first issue we will be addressing is the demand for additional money to pay for the recent refurbishments. Other subjects discussed at the Zoom meeting were Safeaway charges, access to the RS pools by other hotels in the group, and the reduced amount of wine and snacks at the Tuesday cocktail parties.

If you decide to join us please do share our email address with anyone you meet while on holiday at the Royal Savoy.

Looking forward to meeting you.

A big thank you to Tobi for including this message in his online news.