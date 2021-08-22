The tourist who today suffered a fall from 5 to 7 meters in the Levada do Norte is a 58-year-old Frenchman.

It should be remembered that, although with a different outcome, this is the second Frenchman to be the victim of a fall in Madeira’s levadas. Last Thursday, an individual of French nationality suffered a fall of approximately 50 meters while walking along a levada in Rabaçal, ending up dying.

It is known that the man who had been injured in the Levada do Norte was already walking (albeit weakly) on his own foot when the Ribeira Brava Fire Brigade arrived at the site, having transported him to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital where he receive care.

With regard to the type of injuries, the corporation said that JM had no knowledge of them.

From Jornal Madeira