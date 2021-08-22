It is the second time this month that churches have closed. This time it was the Arco de São Jorge.

“Due to the cases of Covid 19 that are happening recently in the Parish of Arco de São Jorge, the Parish of Arco de São Jorge, in permanent contact with the local civil entities and with the DGS about this social problem, communicated to all parishioners of Arco de São Jorge that the church will be closed and community celebrations will be canceled throughout this and next week. Facebook of the Igreja Matriz de São Jorge informing the population of the decision.

Remember that this is the second parish that, this month alone, closes due to the increase in the number of cases of infection by Covid-19. This was the case of Boaventura in which the parish priest closed the Church for reasons that now lead to the closing of the doors of the Paróquia do Arco.

From Jornal Madeira