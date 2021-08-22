This Saturday (21st August), the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF) detained a 37-year-old foreign citizen from the United Kingdom at Madeira Airport, on whom a European arrest warrant for crimes of drug trafficking.

This is the second arrest at national airports this week, says the SEF in a statement, since the day before (Friday), a citizen residing in France was arrested at Lisbon Airport while trying to enter Portugal from Senegal.

The 31-year-old detainee was wanted by the French authorities for committing crimes of fraud and forgery of documents, and under him hung a European arrest warrant.

Both will appear in court on Monday to apply coercive measures and decide on their extradition.

From Diário Notícias