The arrival of the first vessel of the international regatta is scheduled for 18 hours. It is the vessel Shamrock V, coming from Marseilles.

Of the 80 initial vessels, only 77 should reach Madeira. There were three dropouts.

This is the tenth edition of the Transquadra regatta, which takes place every three years.

The sailors stay in the Region for six months, until the second stage of the race begins, and then continue to the Caribbean.

From RTP Madeira