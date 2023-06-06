Road closures around the island.

Updated status of closures and conditioning of regional roads:
1st Section
ER 103 – Monte – Poiso – between ER 201 (Caminho dos Pretos) and ER 203 (Carreiras).
2nd Section :
ER 110 – Between the junction with the ER 202 (Quatro Estradas) and the Poente do Santo da Serra roundabout;
ER 218 – Between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira.
3rd Section:
ER 211 – Between Quebradas (Redondo viewpoint) and Lombinho (Ribeiro Velho) – Ponta Delgada;
ER 220 – Estrada da Falca from Km 2.4 to Lombo do Urzal.
4th Section :
ER 105 – Between Encumeada and Paúl da Serra (Lombo do Mouro);
ER 223 – Between Paúl do Mar and Fajã da Ovelha.
5th Section :
ER 103 – Between the junction of the ER103 and the ER 217 (São Roque do Faial) and the site of Fajã do Cedro Gordo;
ER 211 – Between Paço da Areia and Quebradas;
ER 211 – Between Lombadinha and Boaventura;
6th Section :
ER 209 – Between ER 222 and Levada do Poiso