Road closures around the island.

Updated status of closures and conditioning of regional roads:

1st Section

ER 103 – Monte – Poiso – between ER 201 (Caminho dos Pretos) and ER 203 (Carreiras).

2nd Section :

ER 110 – Between the junction with the ER 202 (Quatro Estradas) and the Poente do Santo da Serra roundabout;

ER 218 – Between Pico das Pedras and Achada do Teixeira.

3rd Section:

ER 211 – Between Quebradas (Redondo viewpoint) and Lombinho (Ribeiro Velho) – Ponta Delgada;

ER 220 – Estrada da Falca from Km 2.4 to Lombo do Urzal.

4th Section :

ER 105 – Between Encumeada and Paúl da Serra (Lombo do Mouro);

ER 223 – Between Paúl do Mar and Fajã da Ovelha.

5th Section :

ER 103 – Between the junction of the ER103 and the ER 217 (São Roque do Faial) and the site of Fajã do Cedro Gordo;

ER 211 – Between Paço da Areia and Quebradas;

ER 211 – Between Lombadinha and Boaventura;

6th Section :

ER 209 – Between ER 222 and Levada do Poiso

Like this: Like Loading...