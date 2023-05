The search for the young soldier missing in the sea of ​​São Jorge, on the north coast of Madeira, since Saturday night, continues today for the second consecutive day.

The reinforcement of resources, as already announced, has been on the ground and at sea since 7:00 am, with one more vessel, this time from the GNR, and two more Army teams, according to Captain from the port of Funchal, Rui Manuel Teixeira.

Like this: Like Loading...