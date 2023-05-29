WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN THE BACKYARD OF THE HOUSE THAT BURNED DOWN IN SÃO ROQUE DO FAIAL

A woman was found dead in the backyard of the house that burned down this Monday in the parish of São Roque do Faial. The victim lived alone.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters (BVS) were alerted this morning to help a woman who was in the backyard of that house, without vital signs. This was confirmed with the arrival of the team called to the site, and nothing could be done to reverse the situation, as mentioned by the commander of the BVS, Paulo Leme, in statements to Rádio Santana.

It was on that occasion that the operatives on the ground noticed the existence of smoke coming out of the interior of the house, and the urban firefighting team of the same corporation was subsequently mobilized.

The fire spread to some compartments of that house, but was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

From Jornal Madeira

