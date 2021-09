The man who had been missing since last Sunday in Funchal has already been found.

The family has already confirmed that the 49-year-old man is already at home and thanks all the people who made an effort to try to find him, especially through alerts posted on social networks.

“He is very happily and at this moment he is already with my family by his side. Thank you all once again!”, wrote a niece of Nélio Andrade on social networks.

From Jornal Madeira