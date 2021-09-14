For the second consecutive day, another car was once again on top of the divider that exists next to Caniço Shopping.

Yesterday morning, another vehicle had mounted the separator and needed help to be removed from the site.

Today, a second vehicle followed. According to witnesses at the scene, there is no record of injuries, only material damage to the vehicle.

As we mentioned yesterday, this area, in front of the garden and the Caniço Shopping Centre, has been the target of much criticism due to the two cement separators placed and separating the carriageways.

