Mapping flights. Updating maps of Madeira costs 219 thousand euros

The Regional Secretariat for the Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, through the Regional Directorate for Spatial Planning, hired the company Socarto – Sociedade de Pesquisas Topo Cartográficas, Lda – to carry out a cartography of the topics Constructions, Infrastructures and Services of Interest Public and Detail Level 1 Orthophotos of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM)’. In practice, it is about collecting aerial images to update orthomaps.

For this provision of services, which has already started, the Region will pay 219 thousand euros, plus VAT.

In selecting the contracted company, the Region resorted to a public tender procedure, in which five cimpanies competed: Socarto – Sociedade de Levamentos Topo Cartográficas Lda; Infoportugal, Information and Content Systems, SA; Municipality, Emp. Cartography and Information Systems9, EM, SA; Viamapa, Topography Services, SA; GEOGLOBAL – Geographic Information Systems, Ltd.

The execution period is 427 days, as the work is much more complex than the simple collection of images, so it should be completed next year.

At national level, the last aerial photography coverage for the entire area of ​​mainland Portugal was carried out by IFAP – Instituto de Financiamento da Agricultura e Pescas, IP (IFAP), financed by the Fundo Florestal Permanente – in 2018

