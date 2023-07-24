’24 Horas a Bailar’ attracts thousands to Santana

Thousands of locals and foreigners are present this Sunday in Santana, the second and last day of the ’24 Horas a Bailar’.

The good weather also helps ‘the festivities and the camp atmosphere that prevails in the center of the northern city.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will once again be present at what is the XXXVII Regional Folklore Festival ’24 Horas a Bailar’.

The event, as far as folklore is concerned, started at the end of Saturday afternoon, to end 24 hours later. In between, during the night of Saturday, there was a concert with the national artist Luís Trigacheiro and DJ Sil during the early hours.

