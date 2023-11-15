TAP increases economic fares above executive fares to Madeira

New pricing makes supposedly cheaper tickets more expensive by 53 euros per route and causes outrage from travel agents. Students will be most affected.

The airline TAP has just increased flight fares from the mainland to Madeira and vice versa by another 53 euros, at a time that is highly sought after by Madeirans, especially students, in a measure that is causing astonishment among travel agents, especially because it is made on the supposedly cheapest tariffs, Economy, and not Executive. In fact, prices in Executive, in the simulations carried out, are cheaper than in Economy. The problem is that, if they choose this modality, they will not be entitled to the mobility allowance. (in other words they will always find a way to screw you)

“Today we were surprised, with the utmost surprise, when we found that TAP, from yesterday to today, increased Economy fares by more than €50.00 (€53.00)”, a professional from a travel agency tells DIÁRIO. Madeiran travel. “Yesterday a ticket on the Y (Economy), which is the most expensive fare, cost 343.63 euros and today it costs 396.63. An increase of €53.00 per journey”, he guarantees.

“And to even greater surprise, the Executive fare only costs 267.50 euros”, he warns. “But this (Executive) class is not accepted for refund, either for students or residents”, which leaves those who want to travel to Madeira to come and spend Christmas at home and return to the mainland at the beginning of January ( Lisbon or Porto) to disburse a lower amount, of course, but without the right to receive part of that amount.

Even because the amount that agencies charge for the service is added, which is around 30 to 35 euros, the ticket under these conditions will far exceed the 400 euros limit to be entitled to pay only the amount of the subsidy (86 euros for residents and 65 euros for displaced students), otherwise you will have to pay the remainder.

Prices were changed from one day to the next, without any prior notice and for trips from December 16th, clearly targeting students on the continent, as it is during that week that the majority travel back home. But even if you buy the round trip now, this is the price you will have to pay, subjecting yourself to paying less but not being entitled to a refund or paying more but having to cover the remaining amount.

The agent asks whether “will the Regional Government take any action?”, as this situation appears to be in bad faith on the part of the airline, which did not even notify travel agencies in a timely manner so that its customers could be aware of this change and thus anticipate the increase.

Will “students and all residents be allowed to benefit from the mobility allowance, traveling on Executive, which is €131.00 less?”, adds the doubt, reinforcing that it is in accordance with current legislation.

What the legislation says

“Based on the history of average fares, depending on the time of acquisition and the offer from the various operators, the existence of a maximum eligible value of €400 was determined, which applies to all routes covered by the Social Mobility Subsidy” , reads the clarifications given by the Regional Government itself on its Internet portal.

“It is important to clarify that, whenever trips cost up to €400, the passenger only bears the final cost of €86 and €119 euros – flights between RAM and the mainland or between RAM and the Azores archipelago, respectively – values are cheaper in the cases of students, to 65 and 89 euros, respectively. Whenever the cost of the ticket exceeds €400, the remaining amount will be borne by the passenger”.

According to what was informed to us by the experienced travel agent, taking into account that the current Social Mobility Subsidy model for air travel for residents in Madeira (and students on the Mainland or in the Azores) came into force on September 1, 2015, there are more than 8 years, therefore, it is the first time that a change of this type has happened.

From Diário Notícias

