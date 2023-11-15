BE CHALLENGES THE GOVERNMENT TO LOWER VAT, BUT ALBUQUERQUE REFUSES

The sole deputy of the Bloco de Esquerda today defended the return of VAT in Madeira to the values ​​prior to the arrival of the troika, but Miguel Albuquerque was clear: “I will not lower VAT in RAM”.

The matter is being debated in the discussion of the Government Program, in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira.

Today, Madeirans pay the normal rate of 22%, the intermediate rate of 12% and the reduced rate of 5%. Before 2011, the rates were 16%, 9% and 4%.

“I will not lower VAT in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. The reduction is already in essential goods”, he said, referring to basic food products that pay the reduced rate of 5%.

For Miguel Albuquerque, “if we lower VAT, the person who benefits from this is not the consumer”.

From Jornal Madeira

