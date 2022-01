The measure is explained as a form of prevention.

Visits to hospital units of the Regional Health Service are suspended for a period of ten days.

For now, information is still scarce, but JM knows that this is a decision taken as a preventive measure at a time when Madeira has thousands of active cases of covid-19.

According to a hospital source, Júlio Nóbrega, clinical director of SESARAM is finalizing a communication with more details and explanations on this decision.

From Jornal Madeira

