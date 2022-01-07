BINTER LAUNCHES PROMOTION TO FLY TO CANARY ISLANDS FROM €60.61

Binter has launched a new promotion that allows its customers to buy tickets at lower prices to fly between Madeira and the Canary Islands.

The new promotion applies to tickets purchased from today, the 7th until January 20th, for travel between the 1st of February and the 30th of April 2022.

During these days, passengers can buy tickets from €60.61 to fly to the Canary Islands. These prices are valid per route if you purchase a round-trip ticket.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s usual sales channels: www.binter.pt , customer service on the phone 291 290 129 or through travel agencies, where you can check the conditions and prices.

It should be noted that the residence discount is automated, with Binter having improved service to passengers on flights between Porto Santo and Madeira, to which the automated residence discount is already applied on all channels.

From Jornal Madeira

