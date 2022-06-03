FUELS INCREASE IN MADEIRA NEXT MONDAY

If you are thinking of filling up your car, the best thing is to enjoy the weekend because from next Monday fuel prices will rise again in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to Joint Order No. 46/2022, of the regional secretariats of Economy and Finance, and published this Friday in JORAM, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 3 of article 3 of Ordinance no. /2022, of 26 January, the following maximum prices for sale to the public are approved in the Autonomous Region of Madeira from 00:00 on 06 June 2022:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 rises to 1.964 euros per litre; Road diesel 1,690 euros per liter and colored and marked diesel 1,311 per liter.

Remember that this week, which is coming to an end, prices in Madeira are as follows: Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 is at 1,928; Road diesel at 1.670 and colored and marked diesel at 1.289.

Accounts made, starting next week, compared to the value now in force, for each liter of diesel you will have to pay another 2 cents; for each liter of gasoline plus 3.6 cents and in the case of colored diesel it is 2.2 cents more.

From Jornal Madeira

