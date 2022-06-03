NEW SURVEY CONFIRMS INSTABILITY IN CALHAU DA LAPA

After carrying out a new inspection of Calhau da Lapa to reanalyze the stability of the eastern slope and determine the state of the escarpment, the Ribeira Brava City Council decided to interdict, for an indefinite period, the entire area of ​​Calhau da Lapa, since it was detected a massive fracture. which is in a very precarious situation on buildings at the base.

Taking into account the influx of people and many vacationers who seek this space to go for a swim, especially in the summer months, the mayor, Ricardo Nascimento, today decreed the total ban on this space: circulation, permanence of people or use for any purpose or activity, including access, crossing or movement on foot.

In view of this situation, the Municipality will also proceed to cut the existing public electricity at the site, as of the 6th of June.

The municipality again asks for everyone’s understanding and full compliance with the rules established with a view to people’s safety.

From Jornal Madeira

