Two earthquakes at the Madeira-Torre junction.

Two tremors were felt far from Madeira, but in the so-called Madeira-Tore zone, a kind of bifurcation that connects the mainland, Madeira and the Azores, a connection that does have a high seismicity index, were recorded this morning and yesterday morning.

According to IPMA seismographs, at 3:21 am this Wednesday morning, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 22 km. Yesterday, at 10:11 am, another earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 31 km.

Interestingly, tremors also occurred on the mainland and in the Azores this morning, with one at 3:51 am at a depth of 5 km and a magnitude of 1.3 west of Évora, and another at roughly the same latitude in the Serra de Santa Bárbara, on Terceira Island, at 6:36 am, at a depth of 2 km and with a magnitude of 2.0. This second event follows a seismic crisis experienced on that Azorean island.

From Diário Notícias

