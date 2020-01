The ship arrived this morning at the port of Funchal, another ‘giant’ of the seas. This time it is ‘Megallan’ who makes the sights.

The cruise ship makes its first stop of 2020, carrying 1205 passengers and 559 crew.

The CMV (Cruise & Maritime Voyages) ship comes from Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) and departs at 19.00 for Lisbon.

Taken from Jornal Madeira