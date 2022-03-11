Recovered corpse of German tourist dragged by a wave in Jardim do Mar

The Portuguese Air Force EH-101 Helicopter recovered the body of the German tourist, who had been dragged by a wave this afternoon between Jardim do Mar and Paul do Mar.

The body was found in the Calheta area and is now heading to Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, from where it will go to the Funchal Institute of Legal Medicine. The information was forwarded to Diario Notícias by the Commander of the Port of Funchal.

This information was also confirmed by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, who is following the accident at Pináculo.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...