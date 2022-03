A tourist who suffered a fall this afternoon, on the route between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Arreiro, died. The information was provided by the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, who is in the Pináculo area.

The fall was about 70 meters, and the teams of the Volunteer Firefighters of Santana and also the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were committed to the rescue.

Like this: Like Loading...