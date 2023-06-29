HEAT HAS NOT CONGESTED SESARAM EMERGENCY SERVICE

Despite the intense heat that has been felt this week in Madeira, SESARAM guarantees that the emergency service has not registered a greater influx, and all services are functioning normally.

“According to the weather conditions that affect the Region, the Regional Health Service informs that the Emergency Services (Primary Health Care and Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital), maintain their normal functioning, with no greater affluence, in these days of greater heat”, can be read in a note sent to the editorial office.

From Jornal Madeira

