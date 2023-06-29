Smoke coming from the fires in Canada is already felt and will last until Saturday

A cooler day for Sao Pedro today, the last of the saints celebrations this month.

Today the day begins with a different air, the mixture of the usual and common ‘eastern weather’ mixed with a haze that meteorologists say is caused by smoke of the forest fires that have been raging for several weeks in Canada, on the other side of the Atlantic.

According to the IPMA, “the cloud of smoke that covered the entirety of the mainland during the day yesterday is in the process of dissipating, currently affecting Spain, Great Britain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. On the other hand, the smoke cloud intensified over the Azores and Madeira region”, read a note released yesterday.

According to forecasts from the CAMS service (European Copernicus programme), “the cloud of smoke should dissipate completely over the mainland in the next 24 hours, remaining over the archipelagos of the Azores and Madeira until at least the 1st of July (Saturday ). During the following days, atmospheric conditions should be favorable for the dissipation of the cloud over the entire national territory”, he believes.

