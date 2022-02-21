CMF GRANTS THE RIGHT TO EXPLORE NINE SPACES IN THE ‘LAVRADORES’

The Funchal City Council will grant the right to operate 9 commercial spaces in the Mercado dos Lavradores. The signing of contracts to be established with traders will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 6 pm, in the Municipality’s Noble Hall.

The new commercial spaces will change the stagnant image that marked the last years of the Market, with particular emphasis on the third floor of that building.

From Jornal Madeira

I very much doubt it will change the image of the market, its not only on the 3rd floor the robbery exists, and its gone on for decades, so I can’t see anything changing in the near future.

