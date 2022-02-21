CDU defends urgent measures to ensure gas price reduction

CDU carried out a contact action with the population to address the need to guarantee a reduction in the price of bottled gas in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Deputy Ricardo Lume said that “the price of gas, in particular bottled gas, continues to be a problem that affects a large part of the population and that jeopardizes thermal comfort, quality of life, health and economic conditions thousands of families”.

“VAT continues to weigh on these consumers. Even when electricity and natural gas were taxed at the minimum rate of 6%, bottled gas continued to have a higher rate”, he criticized.

“If we compare the prices applied in the Autonomous Region of Madeira with the Autonomous Region of the Azores, we can see that in Madeira a 13 kg gas bottle costs around €27 while in the Azores the same gas bottle costs less than €19”, he added.

The CDU will present a legislative initiative to the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in order to guarantee a regime of maximum prices for bottled gas, in the sense of reducing the price, “so that a Madeiran does not have to pay more for a bottle of gas than an Azorean”.

