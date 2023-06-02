Weather Situation for Monday Tuesday.

About the situation on Monday and Tuesday.

A check of the models do not get better in the

forecast of excessive rainfall, it is a complex

situation where we will have a vast depression

system that will bring very humid sub-tropical air masses, the precipitation water load modeled by the models is high.

the complexity is there and the system being a slow moving situation.

Less than 72 hours from this event the forecast is gaining more consistency.

If the patterns remain without much change, we should get weather warnings by Sunday, this could be a red warning, and also maybe a statement from the IPMA.

I will watch this situation over the next days.

