TERRA CHÃ AGRICULTURAL PATH OPENED TOMORROW

The Terra Chã agricultural path, located in the parish of Curral das Freiras, will be inaugurated tomorrow.

As informed in a note sent to the newsroom, the ceremony starts at 11 am and will be attended by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

The contract, which is the responsibility of Câmara de Lobos City Council, has an extension of around 250 metres, starting at Estrada da Terra Chã and ending at Vereda da Terra Chã.

The total investment amounted to 682,955 euros, excluding VAT.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...