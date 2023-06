As part of the Environment Week, an inclusive water fountain was inaugurated this Friday in Jardim Almirante Reis.

The CMF initiative aims to facilitate use by people with reduced mobility, in addition to avoiding waste, by reusing water to feed pets.

This action was attended by Nádia Coelho, Councilor for the Environment, who informed the JM that a total of 15 inclusive drinking fountains are planned to be installed in the city’s gardens.

