ACHADAS DA CRUZ CABLE CAR CLOSES DUE TO APPROACHING FIRES

The Porto Moniz City Council informed a moment ago that, due to the approaching fires in the parish of Ponta do Pargo, it has closed the Achadas da Cruz Cable Car.

In a statement sent to the editorial staff, information is also given that the infrastructure will only work for the ascent of people who are on the sea area below.

The City Council states that it is monitoring the approach of fires to the municipality, together with entities linked to Civil Protection, placing, on the ground, the human and material resources necessary to prevent and monitor access.

Due to the closure of the regional road, it also calls for cars not to travel from the parish of Achadas da Cruz, towards Ponta do Pargo.

“It is recommended that travel in the access section to Achadas da Cruz be carried out only if necessary in order to facilitate the circulation of emergency and rescue vehicles”, he reinforces, asking the population to scrupulous compliance with the recommendations and measures to prevent security authorities.

From Jornal Madeira

