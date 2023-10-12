“CORPORATIONS FROM OTHER MUNICIPALITIES COME”, APPEAL FROM FAJÃ DA OVELHA RESIDENTS

“Everything is burning and there are no firefighters. Please bring corporations from other municipalities.” The appeal is made by Sara Medeiros André, a resident of Fajã da Ovelha, who was once a deputy and is also an active person in the parish.

In a post on social media, the resident even said that the situation “is hell”.

It should be noted that there are several corporations fighting the flames which, as JM has reported, have caused distress in the locality. However, the wind has made operations difficult, generating these types of alerts.

From Jornal Madeira

I pray this can be brought under control, but with the wind this will be a difficult task, and the embers will be flying everywhere, and landing already on tinder dry ground.

