THREE OF THE 13 CRUISE SHIPS PRESENT ON NEW YEAR’S EVE ARE ALREADY IN FUNCHAL BAY

Three of the 13 cruise ships that will be present on New Year’s Eve in Madeira are already beautifying the Port of Funchal.

According to information provided by the Ports of Madeira, the ‘Amadea’, ‘Vasco da Gama’ and ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ are the three majestic boats that fill the Funchal bay, thus joining the ‘Artania’ who spent the night in Madeira and will set sail today, at 1 pm.

Note that the ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ arrived last night from La Palma, bringing 64 passengers and 80 crew on board. It leaves on the first day of the year, at 8:00 am, for Lanzarote.

The ‘Vasco da Gama’ arrived this morning, from Las Palmas, with 523 passengers and 440 crew. The ship leaves at dawn for anchorage.

The ‘Amadea’ came from Lisbon, with 435 passengers and 300 crew. It leaves today at 23:00 for Porto Santo and returns to Madeira for New Year’s Eve.

Thirteen cruise ships including a sailboat will beautify the bay to welcome 2022.

From Jornal Madeira

