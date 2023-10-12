Images from the flames in Calheta

They are portraits of a morning of pain, despair, anxiety, fear and a lot of work, both for the people and for the operational staff, who are trying to put an end to the flames that have been consuming the municipality of Calheta since last Monday night.

It is through the lens of JM photographer Diogo Monteiro, that these moments that are unlikely to leave the memory of the people of Calhetas are immortalized.

There are also journalist Carla Ribeiro and Rádio Calheta reporter João Paulo Gouveia on the ground.

Wind is hampering the operation, and the high temperatures are persistent with the orange warning in place till Saturday evening.

From Jornal Madeira

