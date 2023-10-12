All fire brigades in Madeira activated to combat the fire in Calheta

The fire that broke out yesterday in Prazeres Calheta has activated all fire brigades on the island of Madeira.

There are 92 operational personnel from the Volunteer Fire Departments of Calheta, Câmara de Lobos, Madeirenses, Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, São Vicente and Porto Moniz, Santana, Sapadores do Funchal, Sapadores de Santa Cruz, Machico Municipalities, Helitransported Brigade, Forest Police , GNR, Portuguese Red Cross and Regional Relief Operations Command, supported by 26 vehicles and air means, informs the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM.

“The Regional Secretary of Health and Civil Protection, accompanied by the Board of Directors of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, President of the Municipality of Calheta and the Municipal Civil Protection Service, is monitoring the work carried out in the management of this fire, as well as the situation regarding the fire in Curral das Freiras in the Seara Velha area, where 10 members of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department are involved with 4 vehicles”, reads the note sent to news rooms.

