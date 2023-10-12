Forest Police identified elderly man suspected of setting fire to Curral

A 78-year-old man was identified by the Forest Police in Curral das Freiras. The man allegedly built a fire that caused the huge fire, Manuel Filipe, president of IFCN, confirmed to DIÁRIO.

In statements to DIÁRIO and TSF, the president of Câmara de Lobos City Council indicates that, at this moment, the fire is characterized by two outbreaks. In Seara Velha, the population was advised to leave their homes due to the proximity of the flames and the intensity of the smoke. However, Pedro Coelho believes that they will soon be able to return home, because this focus is in the aftermath phase.

Another focus is in Seara Velha de Baixo, plowing far from houses and close to a water line. Taking these conditions into account, Pedro Coelho believes that this outbreak should also be put to rest soon, with the teams waiting for an opportunity to get closer to the flames.

Questioned by DIÁRIO, the mayor confirmed that there was a criminal hand in this fire, since “the atmospheric conditions in the place would not be a reason for a fire” due to ‘natural’ causes.

Câmara de Lobos Municipal Civil Protection is on site, as well as the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department. A drone assigned to this municipal service is helping to see the extent of the fire.

Reports arrived in the DIÁRIO that a gas bottle had exploded in the annex of a house, without affecting the house.

The access road to Seara Velha de Baixo is closed, as a precaution.

From Diário Notícias

