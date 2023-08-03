MADEIRAN PHOTOGRAPHER OCTÁVIO PASSOS WON THREE DISTINCTIONS AT THE 2023 WORLD SPORT PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS

Madeiran photographer Octávio Passos won three medals at the World Sport Photography Awards 2023, one of the biggest and most competitive sports photography events in the world, he announced.

In this contest, the professional won the Silver Medal in the General category, in which more than 700 photographers from more than 70 countries signed up.

But it sure didn’t stop there. Octávio Passos also took home the Gold medal in the ‘Water’ category and the Bronze medal in the ‘Golf’ category.

The photographer has already reacted to the victories in a publication on his Facebook page, in which he guaranteed that he was “overflowing with pride”.

“It is not every day that we receive news like this, his is a reflection of all the dedication and passion I have for my profession, of all the sacrifices I make and all the competition I have inside me to be a better person every day. and professional”, he said, recalling the sacrifices made to pursue his dream.

“It’s not easy to be away from the family for so many weeks during a year, it’s not easy to lose moments of my children’s growth”, he revealed, leaving a special thanks to the woman who “holds the boat” daily.

