Something must be done about all the stray dogs and cats roaming our streets.

A big thanks to David Penman who sent me this information over. If you can help in any way please do so, and if you don’t have an account in Portugal but would like to send a donation please let me know and I will put you in touch with the person responsible so something can be arranged.

Three months ago David went to AMAW with Trevor. Trevor has just bought a super machine that monitors the animal’s breathing, blood pressure, etc while they are being operated on. There was a man from the makers of the machine flown in to teach the vets about using it. Also, Trevor was shown a lot of scalpels, pincers, etc he has paid for. I would guess about 6,000 euros worth of machines and tools just in this one kind offer, but Trevor has been donating so much more over the years silently to this great cause.

Like this: Like Loading...