FUNCHAL LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE TOWELS AND BLANKETS FOR ANIMALS AT THE MUNICIPAL KENNEL

With the arrival of colder weather, the Municipality of Funchal, in partnership with the Parish Councils, launches a new solidarity campaign for the donation of towels and blankets for the animals housed at the Vasco Gil Municipal Kennel.

The campaign will take place between the 2nd and 30th of November, and citizens who wish to contribute will be able to deliver these articles to their Parish Council or to the Animal Welfare Unit, with new headquarters at Rua da Alegria, 14 G, in São Pedro.

This campaign is part of the European Waste Prevention Week Program (21 to 25 November), which this year has as its theme “Circular and Sustainable Textiles”.

