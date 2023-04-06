MARITIME PROTECTION AT PRAIA FORMOSA AND DOCA DO CAVACAS TUNNEL REHABILITATED AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The City Council of Funchal announced that the rehabilitation works of the existing maritime protection support wall at Praia Formosa, which includes a promenade, as well as the tunnel that connects that beach to the Doca do Cavacas, have already been completed.

According to a statement from the municipality, the maritime protection has an extension of about 400 meters and the tunnel approximately 100 meters.

Bruno Pereira, the councilor of the Funchal City Council who is responsible for the Frente MarFunchal, today visited these infrastructures, which he classified as “important for the enjoyment of the population, offering greater security to those who circulate in Praia Formosa, very popular, not only by tourists , as residents”.

Regarding the tunnel, the entire electricity network was repaired, with the installation of new, more efficient decorative lighting, as well as emergency signaling, the CMF also emphasizes, in the same note, adding that the escarpment on the west side was also cleaned, the exit to Praia Formosa.

Bruno Pereira believes that these interventions have greatly improved pedestrian circulation in this seafront area of ​​Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...